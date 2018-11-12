SANDY — The city has introduced a new app called CityServe that allows people to quickly make service requests from their mobile device or desktop.

The free, easy-to-use app is available for iOS or Android at sandy.utah.gov

See a pothole? Click on the app, geo-target the location and submit. Notice graffiti? Take a picture of it and report it. Once an issue has been submitted, resolution efforts can be tracked with the app or on the web.

The app also will send reminders about weekly trash pickups.