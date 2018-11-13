AGE APPROPRIATE

A 69-year-old Dutchman is suing to get his age legally changed, saying he has the body of a 45-year-old and identifies as such.

He believes the switch would improve both dating and job prospects.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady is planning to declare himself eligible for the 2019 NFL draft.

CREDIT AN ASSIST

NCAA sanctions resulted in BYU vacating 47 wins in the Nick Emery case.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak says he already did his part by vacating the 2016 game.

RUDY ROAD

Spenser Heaps Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is greeted by fans as he leaves the court after winning over the Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Rudy Gobert says he wouldn’t mind having a street named after him.

He's 7-foot-1. There’s a High Avenue in Salt Lake.

Does that count?

HEAVE-HO

Former Indiana guard Dan Dakich says the infamous chair toss by Bobby Knight was a Plan B.

“So, he reached for his sport coat … he didn’t have it to throw, so he threw a chair,” Dakich told radio host Dan Patrick.

Good thing he wasn’t sitting close to Magnus Pelkowski.

GRAY AREA

With the White House voiding CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credential for argumentative behavior, you have to wonder: How come Pete Rose-baiter Jim Gray is still getting into games?

SHORT SPORTS

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said posting the sped-up video of Acosta vs. an intern is common practice.

“They do it all the time in sports …” she said.

She must be watching way more Pac-12 “Football in 60” than anyone thought.

MAKING THE CUT

Scott G Winterton Head coach Craig Smith, Utah State, makes a comment as he joins Dave Rose, BYU, Larry Krystkowiak, Utah and Randy Rahe, Weber State, to promote the Beehive Classic at a press conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Utah State basketball coach Craig Smith likened his team’s win over Hartford to cutting trees.

“You just have to chop wood and when you're cutting down a tree, you don't chop it down with one big swoop. You have to chop, chop, chop and we just grinded it out,” he said.

Here’s guessing the Aggies aren’t up Green America’s People and Planet Award.

PLAYING PERCENTAGES

According to TickPick, Gordon Hayward’s return to Utah caused secondary market ticket prices to jump 48 percent.

Hayward: “If only that were my field goal percentage.”

DIRECTIONALLY CHALLENGED

Online columnist Brad Dickson on the renaissance of electric football: “Sometimes the ball carrier gets turned around in the opposite direction and runs 90 yards the wrong way to score a touchdown for the opponent, which hardly ever happens in regular football not counting the junior colleges.”