Utah State junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a pair of victories to start the 2018-19 season, with a 72-61 win at Washington State and a 106-35 win over Northern New Mexico College.

This marks Bassett-Meacham’s first weekly award, as well as the first time an Aggie has earned a conference weekly award since 2014.

At Washington State, Bassett-Meacham led USU with a career-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Bassett-Meacham shot 60.0 percent (9-of-15) from the floor, 50.0 percent (1-of-2) from the 3-point line and 100 percent (4-of-4) at the free-throw line.

Against NNMC, Bassett-Meacham again led the Aggies with 18 points. She also recorded a game-high 18 points, as well as four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Bassett-Meacham shot 75.0 percent (9-of-12) from the floor against the Eagles.

During the week, Bassett-Meacham averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shooting 66.7 percent (18-of-27) from the floor, 50.0 percent (1-of-2) from the 3-point line and 100.0 percent (4-of-4) at the free-throw line.

Utah State next hosts No. 3 Oregon on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. All of USU’s home games will be streamed live via the Mountain West Network.