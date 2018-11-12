SOUTH JORDAN — Water-conscious residents can now access their water usage data online.

And the city is offering a one-time $20 utility bill rebate to residents who sign up on the customer portal and enter a water usage goal at wateruse.sjc.utah.gov.

Between 2015 and 2017, the city updated all residential and commercial water meters with a new system that allows customers to view, track and set goals for water consumption online, allowing customers to better control their water consumption, and save water and money.

Residents can now view hourly, daily, monthly and annual water usage; set water usage goals and receive email or text message alerts notifying when usage is getting

For more information about the program sjc.utah.gov/wateruse.