SOUTH JORDAN — Residents can test their baking and decorating skills in the city’s annual gingerbread house contest.

Submissions are due Monday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gale Center of History and Culture, 10300 Beckstead Lane.

Entries must be totally edible and all candy must be unwrapped. No lollipop sticks, and no foods that may spoil should be used. In addition, contestants will not be allowed to use gingerbread house kits. Entries must be free-standing and securely attached to a plywood base. Only battery-operated lighting can be used.

Judging will take place on Monday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The gingerbread houses will then be put on display in the Gale Center Auditorium from Tuesday, Nov. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 6, where visitors can vote on their favorite creation. The center is open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 7 at city’s Light the Night event in the lobby of City Hall, 1600 Towne Center Drive.

For more information, log on to the city’s website at sjc.utah.gov.