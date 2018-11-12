SALT LAKE CITY — It seems that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ TV days might not be over after all.

What’s happening: The couple appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" over the weekend where they announced their return to television.

According to TheWrap, the HGTV darlings had recently taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on their marriage, family and myriad of businesses. But it would appear that their time out of the spotlight has ended.

“We signed a nondisclosure. And it said, ‘You can tell your mother, but that’s it.’ So, Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television,” he told Fallon.

Watch the announcement below:

The details: It’s a lot more than just a TV show.

The Gaines told Fallon they are partnering with Discovery Inc. to launch their own TV network.

A lot of the filming for the network will be done in Waco, Texas, where the couple lives.

Discovery Inc. confirmed the couple’s announcement in a statement to The Wrap.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the company said. “The Gaineses are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details…more to come soon!”

