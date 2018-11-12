SARATOGA SPRINGS — Is your house lit up like Clark and Ellen Griswolds’ in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?

If so the city has a contest for you.

Registration is now open for the second annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

To enter, participants must be a resident of Saratoga Springs and must submit a picture of their house lit in all its glory at saratogaspringscity.com. Registration will close on Monday, Nov. 26.

The city will then provide a map of all the homes registered. Residents can then vote on their favorite display between Saturday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 15, on the city’s Civic Events Facebook page.

First place will receive a $100 prize, second place a $75 prize and third place a $50 prize. The winners will also get a sign to put in their yard.

Winners will be announced at the holiday orchestra concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, at Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway.