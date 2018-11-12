SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman who was shot three times when bullets were sprayed into a crowd of people standing outside a bar is expected to survive, according to police.

"Sounds like she was just a bystander. She was shot three times … surprisingly she's stable and looks like she'll recover," South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matt Oehler said Monday.

In addition to the woman, a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted inside the bar, Oehler said. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known, but police say he was not shot.

The two were injured in a wild scene at Scallywags Bar, 3040 S. State, about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two men got into a fight inside the bar and were escorted out by security, according to police. But once they got outside, the fight resumed. Oehler said a large group of people gathered in the parking lot.

That's when at least two men ran to their vehicles to retrieve guns and fired numerous rounds at the crowd.

"We were shocked that more people were not hit by gunfire," Oehler said. "It's amazing more people weren't injured."

Some of the shots hit nearby buildings, he said. None of the shots went into the bar.

Some South Salt Lake police officers who were already responding to the bar because of the fight heard the shots just as they were arriving, Oehler said. They then saw a car speeding away on State Street.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested Stephano Tuisila, 22, of West Jordan, and Falefatu Fatiau, 27, of Orem. Fatiau admitted firing 11 rounds from a .223 rifle while Tuisila admitted firing one round from a handgun, according to two Salt Lake County Jail reports.

The reports indicate a third person fired seven shots, but detectives have not identified that person. Oehler said investigators are having trouble finding witnesses who are willing to talk. Detectives were still trying to figure out a motive for the fight, as well as who was fighting inside the bar and who was fighting outside, he said.

Tuisila was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and 19 counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Fatiau was booked for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and 19 counts of felony discharge of a firearm.