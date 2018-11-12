SPANISH FORK — The city’s 26th annual Festival of Lights will begin on Thanksgiving night and will run through New Year’s.

The drive-through, family-oriented festival is located at Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, and features animated holiday displays. Visitors can listen to holiday music on 99.9 FM while driving through the displays.

The festival will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $8 per car; $22 per large passenger van or any vehicle towing a trailer; $30 per bus. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Gift certificates are available at the Spanish Fork City Office, 40 S. Main, or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 775 N. Main, for $8. A punch pass for five admissions is also available for $35.

For more information, please visit spanishfork.org/fol.