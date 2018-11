SPANISH FORK — The city will offer a free, one-hour workshop to teach residents how to ask the hard questions about suicide, how to persuade the person to get help and where to refer that person.

The Question, Persuade and Refer class will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the city office, 40 S. Main.

To learn more or to sign up for the class, visit spanishfork.org/qpr. Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide can contact the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).