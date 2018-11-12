SALT LAKE CITY — Reno-Tahoe, one of Salt Lake City's competitors to bid for another Winter Games, dropped out Monday, leaving only Denver also still in the running to be chosen by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The announcement from Reno-Tahoe comes as the USOC is set to conduct site visits as well as polling to determine public support before making a choice for a future Winter Games, likely 2030, as soon as the end of the year.

“We have maintained from the start that a Reno-Tahoe bid would have to make sense economically, environmentally and socially,” Brian Krolicki, chairman of the Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition, said in a new release.

“Given the parameters and conditions presented, we cannot make the numbers pass muster. To continue, at this point, would be untenable and unwise,” he said.

A five-member team of top USOC officials is scheduled to be in Salt Lake City Wednesday for a daylong site visit that's expected to include stops at the Utah Olympic Park, home to the sliding track and ski jumps used in the 2002 Winter Games.

Gov. Gary Herbert and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski are scheduled to host the USOC officials at a luncheon at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the 2002 opening and closing ceremonies were held.

Fraser Bullock, a leader of the effort to bring another Olympics to Salt Lake City, said he'd had the chance to work with backers of the Reno-Tahoe bid.

"What I love about them is they are full of the Olympic spirit and enthusiasm to host a Games," Bullock said. "They've conducted themselves extremely professionally and with that enthusiasm throughout this entire process."

Last month, the USOC decided not only to select an American city to bid for a future Winter Games, but also to accelerate the process so a city could be in place possibly in December.

The Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition indicated then it was reviewing the new process as part of "its continued due diligence to ony proceed if doing so makes sense for the entire region and has a viable business model."

The Nevada-based Reno-Tahoe bid had considered using cities outside the area, including Sacramento and Las Vegas, to hold various events such as hockey and speedskating.