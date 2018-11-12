SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready space rangers, it’s once again time for Woody’s Roundup.

What’s happening: On Monday, Disney Pixar released a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Toy Story 4” movie.

The trailer comes years after the movie's initial announcement in 2014.

It appears that Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang are all back. But a new “toy” has also arrived on the scene and he’s causing quite a buzz among fans.

Watch the trailer below:

Little is known about the full plot of the movie, which was once rumored to be a romantic comedy between Woody and Bo-Peep.

As PopSugar reported, it now appears that Forky — a spork dressed up with a face — will be the main focus of the film.

According to Variety, a full-length trailer will be released on Thanksgiving, debuting with Pixar’s movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Reactions: People on social media had mixed reactions to the trailer drop. Some were excited about the new movie, but many were skeptical.

Toy story 4 releases next summer



Me: pic.twitter.com/CtDKZvwEnT — ᴇxᴀʟᴛᴇᴅ ʙᴜɴɴʏ (@ExaltedBunny) November 12, 2018

I'm still pretty sore about Pixar adding a 4th movie to the series after saying they were through with #3. It was so good....can't ya just quit while you're ahead?😥 https://t.co/amdWvXfhiB — Sara Mannschreck (@SaraMannschreck) November 12, 2018

Forky seemed to have everyone’s attention, regardless of their opinion on “Toy Story 4.”

Forky.



Thought we were getting a romantic comedy adventure searching for Bo Peep, instead it’s a spork having an existential crisis. Kids are gonna be afraid to create anything with a face for the rest of their lives. https://t.co/pBlEnVA7FQ — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) November 12, 2018

still trying to figure out why there's a new Toy Story character made out of a spork, but Bonnie named him Forky, not Sporky pic.twitter.com/obAJc6AGB7 — frank costa (@feistyfrank) November 12, 2018

I can’t wait to see if kids will prefer to build their own Forky, which would essentially be the REAL THING, or insist on a mass-produced toy made to *appear* to be a spork, googly eyes, and pipe cleaners. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/sPJ0tAyowO — Peter (@Peter_M_V) November 12, 2018

Forky is the new Gritty, you heard it here first!! #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/y7szBPHXYM — Jamie Primeau (@jamieprimeau) November 12, 2018

I will say this for new Toy Story character Forky: he’s the perfect embodiment of 2018. pic.twitter.com/dHVJgqLNex — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 12, 2018

"Toy Story 4" will premiere in theaters June 21, 2019.