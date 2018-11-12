SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready space rangers, it’s once again time for Woody’s Roundup.
What’s happening: On Monday, Disney Pixar released a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Toy Story 4” movie.
- The trailer comes years after the movie's initial announcement in 2014.
- It appears that Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang are all back. But a new “toy” has also arrived on the scene and he’s causing quite a buzz among fans.
Watch the trailer below:
- Little is known about the full plot of the movie, which was once rumored to be a romantic comedy between Woody and Bo-Peep.
- As PopSugar reported, it now appears that Forky — a spork dressed up with a face — will be the main focus of the film.
According to Variety, a full-length trailer will be released on Thanksgiving, debuting with Pixar’s movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
Reactions: People on social media had mixed reactions to the trailer drop. Some were excited about the new movie, but many were skeptical.
Forky seemed to have everyone’s attention, regardless of their opinion on “Toy Story 4.”
"Toy Story 4" will premiere in theaters June 21, 2019.