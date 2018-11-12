SALT LAKE CITY — You may need to unfold your wallet if you’re thinking about buying Samsung’s future foldable smartphone.

A new report from Yonhap News Agency suggested the name, release date and price for the new device, which Samsung hinted at earlier this year and then specifically teased just last week at a developer conference.

Name: Galaxy F.

Release date: March 2019

This would be a little later than the next model of the Galaxy S phone.

Price: $1,770.

However, the news agency’s report hasn’t settled on a price yet. The device is expected to ship more than 1 million devices next year, though.

More: As The Verge reports, Samsung will likely add 5G capabilities to its Galaxy S10 device, which will likely debut in February. The foldable phone won’t likely have that 5G capability, though.

Bigger picture: Samsung could use the success of this new foldable phone to create more devices that bend and fold, like a foldable Note phone and a laptop display that can fold as well, according to Engadget.