Utah Valley freshman outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti and CSU Bakersfield senior middle blocker Mattison DeGarmo have been named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Volleyball Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Nov. 5-11. This is the second honor of the season and of her career for Tarawhiti and the first-ever honor for DeGarmo.

Tarawhiti, a Lehi, Utah native, led the Wolverines offensively last week with a 4.86 kills per set average, 5.43 points per set and a .225 hitting percentage. She opened the week with a match-high 21 kills on .218 hitting in a tightly contested four-set setback to second-place Kansas City last Thursday. Tarawhiti then led Utah Valley with a team-best 13 kills on .235 hitting in a sweep at Chicago State on Saturday. She also notched a pair of service aces on the week as the Wolverines secured a berth in the WAC Tournament with the win over the Cougars. Tarawhiti leads the WAC in kills (4.10) and points (4.57) per set. She currently has 447 kills this season, which not only leads the WAC but ranks third all-time in the single-season record books at Utah Valley.

DeGarmo, a Castle Rock, Colorado, native, led the Roadrunners to a 3-2 victory over Grand Canyon on Senior Day with her first collegiate double-double. She posted a program-record 10 blocks to go along with 12 kills against the Lopes. In the deciding fifth set, the middle blocker was directly involved with five-straight points to help the 'Runners sprint away from the Lopes, 15-6. Her blocks total reset the school record for a single match, moving DeGarmo past current graduate assistant coach Molly O'Hagan, who had previously recorded nine blocks on four separate occasions.

Other offensive nominees included: Summer Avery of California Baptist who averaged 3.33 kills per set, CSU Bakersfield's Briannah Mariner who finished with 14 kills on .290 hitting in a five-set win over Grand Canyon, Lauryn Dela Cruz of Chicago State who averaged 4.67 kills and 0.83 service aces per set, Tyrecia Lukes of Kansas City who averaged 2.43 kills on .432 hitting, NM State's Julianna Salanoa who averaged 2.38 kills on .621 hitting and Barbara Silva of UT Rio Grande Valley who averaged 3.40 kills per set.

Other defensive nominees included: Nicole Abreu of California Baptist who averaged 6.33 digs per set, Chicago State's Megan Klavitter who averaged 6.00 digs per set, Brooke Jacobs of Kansas City who averaged 1.57 blocks per set, NM State's Tatyana Battle who averaged 4.00 digs per set, Gysell Zayas of UT Rio Grande Valley who averaged 5.80 digs per set and Utah Valley's Seren Merrill who averaged 7.00 digs per set.

Tarawhiti and the Wolverines will close the 2018 regular season this week by hosting CSU Bakersfield on Thursday and Grand Canyon on Saturday. Thursday's contest will begin at 6 p.m., while Senior Day on Saturday will take place at 1 p.m. The WAC Volleyball Tournament will then be held Nov. 22-24, at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California.