WEST VALLEY CITY — A man wanted by West Valley police and the FBI for allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint has been arrested.

Reyley Dean Johnson, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Friday for investigation of two counts of aggravated robbery and forgery.

On Nov. 7, Johnson allegedly entered Zions Bank, 2950 W. 3500 South, pointed a gun at two employees and demanded money from each, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

High-quality images taken from a surveillance camera were distributed by the FBI to the media.

"The suspect clearly has an identifiable skull tattoo on his right hand and a second tattoo on his neck. The suspect's photo was provided to the media and numerous anonymous tips were received," the report states.

A witness who saw some of the media coverage saw Johnson at a McDonald's and called police, according to the report. When officers arrived, they found him wearing the same clothes the gunman can be seen wearing in the bank, the report states.

While searching Johnson, officers found a counterfeit $100 bill in his pocket.

According to the booking report, Johnson "has a violent criminal history from Wyoming including weapon offenses."