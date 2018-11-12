SALT LAKE CITY — The massive Camp Fire continues to blaze through northern California, sweeping through neighborhoods since it began on Nov. 8. The Woolsey Fire in Southern California also continues to grow.

What's going on: At least 31 people have died from the blazes, with 200 people still missing, BBC News reports. The death total equals the 1933 Griffith Park disaster in California, which is the deadliest fire on record for the state. The Camp Fire has consumed more than 111,000 acres.

The Woolsey Fire has burned through more than 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Videos: We reported on one viral video last week that showed a family driving through the Camp Fire, hoping for an escape. One woman in the car recited a prayer as she drove through the blaze area.

Since that time, more videos have appeared online from those waiting in traffic, which has become a deadly issue for many fleeing the fires, The New York Times reports.

More videos: We collected social media videos taken by residents caught in the Woolsey Fire to share an inside look at what experiencing the fire has been like. The New York Daily News has even more you can see on their website.