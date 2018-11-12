SALT LAKE CITY — A man convicted in a shooting has been sentenced to jail.

In September, Saxton Dean Colby Hesleph, 23, of Magna, pleaded guilty to two counts of discharge of a firearm, one second-degree and one third-degree felony. As part of a deal, three other counts of discharge of a firearm were dismissed.

On Oct. 30, 2017, two men yelled to a homeowner at 8284 W. 3500 South, asking for his nephew, according to charging documents. The homeowner told them his nephew did not live there. One man then pointed a gun at the homeowner, racked the slide and said, "We're coming," the charges state.

A short time later, the two men returned. This time, Hesleph fired five rounds at the homeowner, who was standing in the front door.

"The victim jumped back into his house, knocking his child over to prevent from getting shot," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Four bullet holes were found in the house, the charges state. No one was injured.

On Friday, a judge gave Hesleph a suspended prison sentence, but ordered him to serve 180 days in jail with credit for six days already served. Hesleph was also placed on 36 months probation, during which time he cannot have any contact with known gang members or the victims, according to court documents.