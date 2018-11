MAGNA — One person was killed in a crash and fire Monday morning.

A car slammed into a large metal pole that holds a traffic light near 4100 South and 8400 West, and then burst into flames, according to Unified police. Investigators have not been able to identify whether the victim is male or female.

Why the car went off the road and smashed into the pole at such a high rate of speed was also not immediately known.

