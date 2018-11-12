SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s team may have beaten Oregon 32-25 on Saturday, but now he’s their biggest fan, at least for this week.

The Utes (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) need a little help to claim the Pac-12 South title — they need Arizona State (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12), which beat Utah on Nov. 3, to lose one of its final two league games — and the Ducks could be the team to do it.

Oregon (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) hosts the Sun Devils this Saturday on the Ducks’ Senior Day.

“You a big Oregon fan now, going into next week?” a reporter asked Whittingham in the postgame press conference Saturday.

“Absolutely,” the coach quipped.

Whittingham then showed just how aware he is of Arizona State’s schedule.

“They’ve got to play A-State, right? It’s at Oregon, correct? And then they’ve got Arizona after that, if you want to know who Arizona State has after that,” Whittingham said.

If both Utah and Arizona State win out in conference play, the Sun Devils and Utes would finish with 6-3 records in Pac-12 action but Arizona State would play in the league championship game because of its win over Utah.

A loss by Arizona State, though, and a victory by Utah over Colorado in its final Pac-12 game this Saturday, would give the Utes the edge to reach the Pac-12 title game.

Arizona is still in the running for the Pac-12 South title as well, though its path is tougher than the other two.

The Oregon Duck likes Twilight

Oregon’s affable mascot, the Oregon Duck, is known for his lighthearted and playful nature wherever he goes. During the Utes-Ducks game last Saturday, that included picking up a book while Utah was in the red zone.

That book? "Twilight," written by American novelist and BYU graduate Stephanie Meyer.

Take a gander.

🎥: Apparently @TheOregonDuck is a big fan of @Twilight, he looks up just in time from the book to see the next play pic.twitter.com/CUIQubKAkN — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) November 11, 2018

McBride and Moss share a moment

Former Utah football coach Ron McBride is a mainstay at Utes game nowadays. During the Oregon game, McBride took a moment to share a conversation and a hug with Utah running back Zack Moss, who was lost to injury earlier in the week.

🎥: @Utah_Football legendary coach Ron McBride talks with injured RB Zack Moss and gives him a hug following the Utes' 32-25 win over Oregon

(Also, lowkey impressive hurdle by Chase Hansen in the background) pic.twitter.com/YHU7QdIkzR — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) November 11, 2018

Former Utes on hand

The Utes’ game against the Ducks brought out several former Utah players. Garett Bolles, the offensive tackle who now plays for the Denver Broncos, was on hand, as the Broncos were on bye this past weekend. Also there were former Utah wide receivers Dres Anderson, who recently signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football, and Darren Carrington II, who played for both the Utes and Oregon in his college career.