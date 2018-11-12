Former Utah free safety Marcus Williams had one of his best performances of the season for New Orleans on Sunday, helping flip the field with a turnover late in the first half of the Saints’ 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams, the Saints’ starter at free safety, intercepted his second pass of the season when he picked off Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati was driving before the end of the first half, trying to cut into a 28-7 New Orleans lead, when Williams intercepted the pass, then weaved his way for a 78-yard return to the Bengals' 17-yard line.

That led to a score on the next play, the final play of the first half, as Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit wide receiver Michael Thomas for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

“I was just trying to make a play, the ball was in the air and I made it. Credit goes to all our guys who are just doing their jobs,” Williams said, according to the Saints' website.

Williams added four tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing 32 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

A pair of other defenders with Utah ties also had good Sundays.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Sorensen returned to action for the first time this year Sunday after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in training camp. He missed the first nine games of the season for Kansas City. In the Chiefs’ 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Sorensen had five tackles, including two solo stops, and one of his assisted tackles kept Arizona from converting a third-and-18. He played 32 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Fackrell recorded his fifth sack of the season and second in the past three weeks for Green Bay when he took down Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler in the Packers’ 31-12 win over the Dolphins. Fackrell sacked Osweiler for an 8-yard loss on third-and-8 at the Green Bay 11-yard line, forcing the Dolphins to kick a field goal. He added four solo tackles while playing 48 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals on active rosters performed during Week 10 of the regular season:

STEELERS 52, PANTHERS 21

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played 17 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

BEARS 34, LIONS 22

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Patricks Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played nine special teams snaps.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Had a solo tackle while playing 15 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Had a solo tackle while playing 15 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 24 special teams snaps.

Played 24 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had five solo tackles while playing 56 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

SAINTS 51, BENGALS 14

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Was credited for starting at tight end for the Saints in the official statbook and had four carries for 24 yards, including picking up a first down on a third-and-2. He also had an incomplete pass, was targeted on a pass and recorded a special teams tackle while playing 23 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Was credited for starting at tight end for the Saints in the official statbook and had four carries for 24 yards, including picking up a first down on a third-and-2. He also had an incomplete pass, was targeted on a pass and recorded a special teams tackle while playing 23 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: See above.

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Not active for game as he continues to rehab a sprained MCL.

BROWNS 28, FALCONS 16

Cleveland

No locals on roster

Atlanta

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Played two special teams snaps.

Played two special teams snaps. Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had four tackles, including three solo stops and a tackle short of a first down on a third-and-2, while playing 25 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

COLTS 29, JAGUARS 26

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

CHIEFS 26, CARDINALS 14

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Was targeted once on a pass and had a special teams tackle while playing three offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Was targeted once on a pass and had a special teams tackle while playing three offensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: See above.

Arizona

No locals on roster

BILLS 41, JETS 10

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Had two solo tackles while playing 12 defensive snaps and eight on special teams before leaving with a shoulder injury.

: Had two solo tackles while playing 12 defensive snaps and eight on special teams before leaving with a shoulder injury. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 22 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

New York

No locals on active roster

REDSKINS 16, BUCCANEERS 3

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Started at right guard and played all 58 offensive snaps for the Redskins and four on special teams.

Started at right guard and played all 58 offensive snaps for the Redskins and four on special teams. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had three carries for 28 yards and two receptions for 13 yards while playing 24 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Had three carries for 28 yards and two receptions for 13 yards while playing 24 offensive snaps and two on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and threw a fourth-quarter touchdown while completing 19 of 27 passes for 178 yards. He also had two carries for 16 yards while playing all 58 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Started at quarterback and threw a fourth-quarter touchdown while completing 19 of 27 passes for 178 yards. He also had two carries for 16 yards while playing all 58 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Not active for game.

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

TITANS 34, PATRIOTS 10

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing seven defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

New England

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had a game-high and career-best 13 tackles, including five solo stops, while playing 57 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

CHARGERS 20, RAIDERS 6

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and had four tackles, including three solo stops and a stop on a third-down play, as well as a pass deflection while playing all 63 defensive snaps for the Chargers and four on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had four tackles, including three solo stops and a stop on a third-down play, as well as a pass deflection while playing all 63 defensive snaps for the Chargers and four on special teams. Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle and played 37 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Oakland

No locals on active roster

PACKERS 31, DOLPHINS 12

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: See above.

See above. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had three carries for 2 yards while playing 14 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Miami

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Played four special teams snaps.

Played four special teams snaps. John Denney, LS, BYU: Played seven special teams snaps.

RAMS 36, SEAHAWKS 31

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 18 special teams snaps.

Played 18 special teams snaps. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 22 yards and a kickoff return for 12 yards while playing four special teams snaps.

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Had two special teams tackles while playing 12 special teams snaps.

Had two special teams tackles while playing 12 special teams snaps. Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a game-high 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and a quarterback hurry while playing all 65 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and six on special teams. Twice, he made tackles on third-down plays in Seattle territory that forced field goals.

COWBOYS 27, EAGLES 20

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Had two receptions for 21 yards while playing eight offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Had two receptions for 21 yards while playing eight offensive snaps and 11 on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 69 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and one on special teams.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had three solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 38 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

MONDAY NIGHT

Here’s a look at Utah ties on active roster in the Monday night game:

New York Giants

No locals on roster

San Francisco 49ers