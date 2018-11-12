PROVO — Two people were found dead Monday following a large fire at a Utah County farm.

About 10 a.m., Provo police confirmed the body of a second person had been located at the Finch Family Farm, 2470 W. 358 South in Provo. Police and fire officials had originally stated that at least one person was unaccounted for.

In addition, one firefighter was injured after being hit in the face by the nozzle from a hose, according to Provo Fire and Rescue. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Provo fire crews received a call of multiple buildings on fire at the farm. Initially, there were two people unaccounted for, according to Provo fire officials.

The fire was under control by 5 a.m. The remains of one person were found, according to fire officials. "Multiple livestock" animals were also lost, Provo Fire and Rescue stated on its Facebook page, while also alerting nearby residents to be on the lookout for goats and horses that got away and may be roaming in the area.

A possible cause was not immediately available.

This story will be updated throughout the day.