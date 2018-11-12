It’s a football matchup made in BYU quarterback heaven. Well, pretty close.

Still, one Arizona high school football playoff game this Friday should draw interest from Cougar fans. In the Arizona Conference 6A semifinals, BYU 4-star quarterback Jacob Conover will lead Chandler High against Highland High and Kaleb Herbert, the nephew of Cougar legend Ty Detmer.

Last weekend, Herbert threw a 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and completed a two-point conversion as Highland beat Liberty 15-12 to advance.

Kaleb Herbert hits Noah Burdick for a TD. Burdick somehow keeps his feet in bounds. Two-point is good. Highland leads 15-12. #FridayNight360Az pic.twitter.com/27cw59wQke — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) November 10, 2018

Herbert thanked Detmer for his help this year.

Shout out to Liberty FB. Great team fun game. Love my boys. D came up huge tonight. Love this team and staff. Thanks uncle @TyDetmer14 for all of the extras hours in film study this year. I love this game and my team — Kaleb Herbert (@kaleb_herbert) November 10, 2018

Detmer also shared his congratulations.

Good luck nephew! Keep up the great work! https://t.co/x6TQUOmB04 — Ty Detmer (@TyDetmer14) November 10, 2018

Conover, meanwhile, led Chandler to a 49-21 win over Mountain Pointe, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. Conover and the Wolves are seeking their third straight state title.

Jacob Conover calls his own number and gets in from 5 yards out.



42-14 Wolves, 4:47 Q3 #EVTLive @FTBL_Boosters pic.twitter.com/2sTyNn0plp — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 10, 2018

Chandler, the top seed, will host fifth-seeded Highland on Friday in the semifinals.

Taysom truck

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill continues to play a consistent role in the New Orleans Saints offense, including inside the red zone.

On Sunday, Hill had four carries for 24 yards in the Saints’ 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also made a special teams tackle, had an incomplete pass inside the Bengals 5 and was targeted on a pass.

His most impressive play of the day included Hill trucking Cincinnati linebacker Jordan Evans on a first-and-10 play at the Bengals 10 that gained eight yards.

Taysom Hill with the truck stick! #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/lNAL8MRCkw — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) November 11, 2018

Washington State coach Mike Leach is known for his eclectic personality that doesn’t shy from the zanny and unexpected. So it was no surprise the former BYU grad took it in stride when the Cougars’ quarterback, Gardner Minshew, placed a face mustache on Leach’s face during a postgame interview. Minshew himself sports a ’stache.

Mike Leach is a national treasure 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/FM3a9gvdfe — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2018

Leach also had a perfect response on Twitter to his new facial feature.