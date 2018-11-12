It’s a football matchup made in BYU quarterback heaven. Well, pretty close.
Still, one Arizona high school football playoff game this Friday should draw interest from Cougar fans. In the Arizona Conference 6A semifinals, BYU 4-star quarterback Jacob Conover will lead Chandler High against Highland High and Kaleb Herbert, the nephew of Cougar legend Ty Detmer.
Last weekend, Herbert threw a 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and completed a two-point conversion as Highland beat Liberty 15-12 to advance.
Herbert thanked Detmer for his help this year.
Detmer also shared his congratulations.
Conover, meanwhile, led Chandler to a 49-21 win over Mountain Pointe, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. Conover and the Wolves are seeking their third straight state title.
Chandler, the top seed, will host fifth-seeded Highland on Friday in the semifinals.
Taysom truck
Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill continues to play a consistent role in the New Orleans Saints offense, including inside the red zone.
On Sunday, Hill had four carries for 24 yards in the Saints’ 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also made a special teams tackle, had an incomplete pass inside the Bengals 5 and was targeted on a pass.
His most impressive play of the day included Hill trucking Cincinnati linebacker Jordan Evans on a first-and-10 play at the Bengals 10 that gained eight yards.
Other links
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy taking 100 kids to see Mark Wahlberg movie 'Instant Family' (Mass Live)
Michael Davis forces way into starting lineup (Los Angeles Chargers)Comment on this story
Linebacker Fred Warner has been 49ers' biggest surprise (San Francisco Chronicle)
And finally …
Washington State coach Mike Leach is known for his eclectic personality that doesn’t shy from the zanny and unexpected. So it was no surprise the former BYU grad took it in stride when the Cougars’ quarterback, Gardner Minshew, placed a face mustache on Leach’s face during a postgame interview. Minshew himself sports a ’stache.
Leach also had a perfect response on Twitter to his new facial feature.