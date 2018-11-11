Utah State men's tennis concluded its fall tournament schedule on Sunday at the Loyola Marymount Invitational.

"Overall, I was pleased with the way we competed in singles, and I thought we closed out the event with some good momentum," said third-year head coach James Wilson. "We know we have to keep improving, and these next two months are pivotal for our season. I'm excited to keep pushing and working with this group into our offseason."

In singles play, the Aggies faced opponents from Mountain West-rival Nevada. Junior Duro Opacic lost his first set, 1-6, against Matvey Radionov. Opacic evened it out in the second set, winning 7-6 (4), and he won the third and deciding set, 7-5. Junior Sergiu Bucur won his first set, 6-1, against Daniel Dudockin. After losing the second set, 5-7, Bucur secured the win with a 6-3 third-set win. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli faced Delmas N'tcha, winning in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, while fellow freshman Daniel Bushamuka came back after losing his first set to post a victory over Johnathan Aremon with a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 result.

Also in singles, freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo lost his first set, 2-6, to Jeremy Merville, but he came back to win the second, 6-4. Arevalo lost the third set, 5-7. Sophomore Felipe Acosta rounded out the singles results, losing in straight sets to Julien Evard, 3-6, 3-6.

In doubles action, Utah State squared off against Loyola Marymount. Arevalo and Bollipalli went up against Lukas Moenter and Max Kaiser Valentin, losing 7-8 (0). Opacic and Acosta lost to Diego Nava and Ethan Prost Lang, 5-8, while Bucur and Bushamuka also lost 5-8 to Lucas Moreno and Ryan Brown.