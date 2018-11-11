Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team earned its fourth NCAA Division II tournament bid in the program’s 13th season of four-year competition as the NCAA announced its 64-team tournament field on Sunday night.

The Trailblazers, who earned an at-large bid after winning a school-record-tying 22 matches (22-5), were awarded the South Central Region’s No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed and fellow RMAC member Colorado Mesa this Thursday, Nov. 15 (time TBA), in Stephenville, Texas, on the campus of South Central Region top seed, Tarleton State.

Thursday’s match between DSU and CMU (23-6) will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with the Trailblazers winning on two of those occasions, including a pair of matching 3-1 regular season victories earlier in the year. However, the Mavericks won the last the match this past Friday night in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, 3-1, on their way to the conference tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA regional.

Dixie State, which clinched a share of the RMAC regular season championship in the program’s first year of conference membership, enters this weekend’s regional having won 11 of its last 13 matches overall. DSU has qualified for the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament four times, including three-straight West Region appearances from 2013-15, and advanced all the way to the West Regional final (Sweet 16) in 2014. Overall, the Trailblazers are 2-3 in NCAA tournament play, with both victories coming in that 2014 appearance.

“It’s awesome to be back in the NCAA Tournament,” DSU head coach Robyn Felder said. “Our team has worked really hard to get to where we are, and we are excited to go to Texas and compete for an NCAA championship.

“We always say ‘trust the process'; let’s not worry about the wins as much as let’s do all the things that got us here,” Felder added. “The out-work, the out-talk, the out-hustle; just being together as a team and putting in the work will lead to the wins. This is what this team has done day in and day out. We have fought and practiced hard, and it’s good that [the NCAA bid] is a culmination of our success.”

Rounding out the South Region field is No. 1 seed and Lone Star Conference regular season champion Tarleton State (29-4), which will square off against Heartland Conference tournament champion No. 8 Arkansas-Fort Smith (20-11), while LSC tournament champion No. 2 seed Texas A&M-Commerce (28-5) will face fellow LSC member No. 7 seed Angelo State (22-9) and No. 4 seed and RMAC regular season co-champion Colorado School of Mines (23-5) will face No. 5 seed and RMAC member MSU Denver (21-9), which earned an at-large bid. In all, four RMAC schools, three LSC members and one Heartland member make up the field.

“Colorado Mesa is a team that we know very well. This will be our fourth meeting, which I honestly think is a good thing,” Felder said. “We know what to expect. We aren’t going to see anything we haven’t seen from them already. [CMU] made some adjustments last weekend [at the RMAC tournament] that now we can prepare for a little bit. I’m excited for the challenge."

All South Central Regional games will be played in the Wisdom Volleyball Gym on the TSU campus. All quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday, Nov. 15, while the semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 16, and the regional final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 17. Additional information regarding match times and ticket information will be available on Monday.

Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions to make up the 64-team tournament: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. The winners of the eight regionals will advance to the 2018 NCAA Elite Eight, which will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as part of the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships Festival.