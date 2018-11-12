On Sunday afternoon, Real Salt Lake traveled to Kansas City to take on Sporting KC in the second leg of this Western Conference semifinal matchup. Sporting KC got the scoring started early with a 14th minute goal from Diego Rubio and a 19th-minute goal from Daniel Salloi. In the second half, Sebastian Saucedo, entering the match as a substitute, quickly paid dividends by scoring a 60th-minute goal. There was another Sporting KC goal in the 67th minute, from Ilie Sanchez, but Real answered quickly back with a header from Damir Kreilach in the 72nd minute. Unfortunately, Real could not equalize the match, and a late 90th-minute goal, from Salloi again, sealed Real's fate in a 4-2 loss.

Nick Rimando (5) — Four goals allowed isn't a great day for any goalkeeper, but especially not Rimando. Without his two saves, the matchup with Sporting would have been even more lopsided.

Aaron Herrera (5) — Herrera's challenge, right after halftime, resulted in Real's first yellow card of the evening. At least it showed some passion for a defensive back line that got thrashed early and often.

Nick Besler (4.5) — Starting Besler, a traditional defensive fullback, was an odd play for coach Mike Petke. After the match, it seemed even more perplexing that Justen Glad didn't play, after Besler lost Sporting KC strikers for back-to-back goals in the first 20 minutes.

Nedum Onuoha (5) — Onuoha tried his best to communicate with Besler and others in the back line, but he truly hadn't been with the team to expect more this late in the season. His veteran leadership was important, but not a meaningful enough cause.

Brooks Lennon (4.5) — The struggle was real for Lennon. Not only could he not create, but his error, at the end of the match, led to a Sporting goal.

Luke Mulholland (5) — Replacing Sunny with Mulholland was another interesting decision from the Real coaching staff. Mulholland and the midfield struggled to keep possession, but he did get two shots off for the Claret and Cobalt.

Kyle Beckerman (6) — No matter the odds, Beckerman continued to play with passion and gusto. His 64th-minute yellow card is another example of his determination and fervor, even if it is too much.

Joao Plata (8) — Plata assisted on both goals during the match. His creativity was the reason RSL was even in the match.

Damir Kreilach (7) — Kreilach's game plan was to try to score and often. His six shots resulted in an amazing header off a corner from Plata.

Jefferson Savarino (6) — Savarino stayed aggressive in the match, even though he only took two shots. He matched up nicely next to Kreilach.

Luis Silva (5) — Playing Silva as the 9 didn't pan out for Real. He was subbed out at halftime with only one shot off target to his credit.

Substitutes:

Sebastian Saucedo (7) — Replacing Bofo at halftime was 45 minutes too late, and his goal scored and intensity were the reasons why. He completely changed the attack for Real because of his presence.

Pablo Ruiz (N/A) — In the 90th minute, Ruiz subbed into the match for Mulholland.