Seven Cougars contributed to 10 singles and doubles wins Saturday at the CSUN Fall Invitational.

Due to poor air quality from fires in Northridge, the invitational was transferred to Long Beach for Saturday’s tournament play.

BYU's Polina Malykh claimed two victories in the Singles A draw. She advanced to the third round due to a default by UC Santa Barbara’s Amit Lev Ari, and then she took a challenging victory, 7-6(3), 6-4, against Pacific’s Dohee Lee. Anastasia Abramyan collected two victories in the A draw. Her first win also came off a default by Long Beach’s Natalia Munoz, sending her to the next round where she defeated Jacquie Tan from Pacific, 6-4, 6-3.

In the Singles C draw, BYU's Katie Fitt and Taylah Beckman added a win apiece. Fitt defeated Pacific’s Karina Vylran, 6-4, 6-2, while Beckman took a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win against UC Riverside’s Lindsey Gelinas. Freshman Morgan Hall rounded out the singles wins in the D draw when she defeated UC Riverside’s Sara Khattab, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5, in a close three-set match.

The Cougars also took three wins in the doubles draws. In the Doubles A draw, Abramyan and Malykh came out victorious, 6-2, against UC Santa Barbara’s Amit Lev Ari and Julian Valero. Beckman and Samantha Smith beat Skyla Alcon and Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso from CSUN, 6-2, in the Doubles B draw. Madeline Almeida and Fitt also took a 6-4 win in their match against Long Beach’s Dominique Meyer and Wiktoria Rutkowska in the Doubles C draw.

In the Singles A draw, BYU's Almeida lost to CSUN’s Monkia Van De Vondel, 2-6, 1-6. Smith lost in a tight three-set match, 6-3, 4-6, 4-10, against Tia Elpuson from UC Riverside in the Singles B draw. Hailey Krey fell short, 3-6, 0-6, in a match against Grand Canyon’s Mathilde Lirzin in the Singles G draw.

Krey and Hall also suffered a loss against Azusa Pacific’s Tatiana Betancourt and Stewart in the Doubles E draw.

The Cougars play next at the SMU Invitational from Jan. 11-14.