Cristian Roan, right, poses for a photograph at Pelican Beach in Willard on Sunday. Visitors to the beach needed their fleece jackets when daytime temperatures Sunday barely budged into the 40s. That fall chill means night-time low temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s this week. Take heart, however, daytime highs in the upper 50s are forecast by week's end.

