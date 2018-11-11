SALT LAKE CITY — After opening the season with a 75-61 win at home against Maine, Utah’s Runnin’ Utes are in Big Ten country to take on Minnesota Monday evening. It’s the opening trip in a non-conference schedule that also includes journeys to the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, California, (Nov. 22-24) and Kentucky (Dec. 15). There’s also a Beehive Classic game against rival BYU down the road at Vivint Arena a week before the trip to Lexington.

“There’s a lot of those games on our schedule that are a big thing,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “But I think something we’re gearing up for.”

The Utes will find out quickly where they stand. Krystkowiak expressed the need for an early season test.

“I don’t think it hurts us at all to know we’re playing a Big Ten team,” he said. “Even the last four weeks it’s popped into a lot of our heads that you better be ready.”

Krystkowiak added that it’s provided a little leverage in practice because there are limited opportunities to play against quality teams like Minnesota and Kentucky on their home court.

“It’s one of the things that we’re trying to do — is get involved with the NCAA Tournament,” Krystkowiak said. “So I think those things are important.”

Senior guard Parker Van Dyke acknowledged it’s a great opportunity to play at venues like Minnesota’s Williams Arena. The Utes, he said, will benefit from the experience.

“When you go to places like that, typically hostile environments, it’s you against everyone else,” Van Dyke said. “So all you have is each other and you’ve really got to come together in those moments.”

Van Dyke reflected on big-game environments at places like Xavier and Butler in recent years. Same goes for appearances at Madison Square Garden in New York and stops in the Pac-12.

For Utah freshman Both Gach, Minnesota is especially meaningful. He was born and raised in the state. His hometown of Austin (population 24,718) is about 112 miles away from where the game will be played in Minneapolis.

“It’s going to be pretty fun,” Gach said. “I’ve got a bunch of family and friends coming up to watch the game, so it’s going to be fun being back home after like six months (away). So I’m pretty excited for that.”

Although Gach played his senior year at a prep school in Arizona, he went to a couple of Minnesota games during just his sophomore and junior seasons at Austin High School.

Returning to play the Golden Gophers, along with other teams from Power-5 conferences, is something he’s excited to do at Utah.

“It’s what I signed up for,” Gach said.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah leads the all-time series with Minnesota, 2-1. … The Gophers opened their season with a 104-76 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Tuesday. Senior guard Amier Coffey had a team-high 18 points. … Utah returns home to face Mississippi Valley State Thursday at 6 p.m.

*****

Utah (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0)