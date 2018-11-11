Jimmer Fredette proved on Sunday that he is still one of the most impressive scorers there is.

The former BYU guard lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 75 points as the Shanghai Sharks fell to the Beijing Fly Dragons in heartbreaking fashion, 137-136.

Despite the setback, Fredette delivered a magical performance that few who witnessed the game will ever forget. And it was an efficient one at that as he connected on 24 of 34 shots from the floor, including 7-for-10 from 3-point land and 20-for-21 at the foul line. He also chipped in with eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 43 minutes of play

What's even more remarkable about his offensive output was the fact that 62 of those points came after halftime with 40 coming in the fourth quarter as the Sharks climbed out of the 16-point hole to take a two-point lead in the final seconds. But a win wasn't in the cards as former Baylor guard Pierre Jackson drilled a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Fly Dragons the one-point victory.

Jackson also had a ridiculous offensive showing in the win with 63 points of his own, including 48 in the second half on 20-for-35 from the field, 13-for-22 from 3-point land and 10-for-11 at the foul line.

