The push and pull tug of war we have experienced in the midterm elections has been difficult and divisive. There seemed, however, to be an issue on the ballot that struck a chord regardless of party affiliation: The desperately needed funding for the education of our children.

My daughter, who has been an educator for years, has sacrificed both her personal time and finances to enrich the experience of the children she cared for in her classroom. This is an example of the dedication to which the teachers in our state are committed.

As a lifelong resident of the state of Utah, whose citizens purport to value children, I am extremely disappointed to view the results of a bipartisan initiative, which serves as an example of the wasted opportunity to send a strong message to our legislators — that we care — for 10 cents a gallon.

Linda Ashton

Salt Lake City