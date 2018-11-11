SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of firefighters from agencies across Utah prepared Sunday to depart for California — where 25 people are confirmed dead statewide — to help fight the state's worst wildfires since 1991.

More than 100 Utah fire personnel will join more than 8,000 California firefighters currently covering 1,035 fire engines, 141 dozers, 166 hand crews, 80 water tenders, 42 helicopters and numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout California, according to Cal Fire.

Three large wildfires have burned more than 196,806 acres and devoured thousands of structures. Over 224,000 individuals have been impacted by these fires, according to the fire information agency. About 100 people are unaccounted for, according to recent press reports.

Sunday morning, Utah fire crews met at the Maverik Center for a briefing and to say goodbye to friends and family. For some of the firefighters, this will be the second year in a row they will be apart from family at Thanksgiving to help fight fires in California. The deployments are expected to last at least 14 days.

Sandy Fire Department Sandy firefighters prepare to leave Sunday to assist with the devastating fires burning in California.

The firefighting crews from Utah include firefighters from agencies large and small and from all corners of the state.

For Matt Trenery, a firefighter from Uintah City, this will be his first deployment to a large-scale wildfire.

"Talk about baptism by fire. I mean, we're going down there and trying to attack the beast, but the main thing is we want to take care of the people out there that are needing the help," he said.

The firefighters expected to spend the night in Las Vegas and head to Chico, California on Monday.

Sheree Funk, whose husband is a paramedic with the West Valley City Fire Department, said deployments stir mixed emotions.

"First, I'm so proud of him and all of our servicemen and firefighters. They risk a lot and they sacrifice by going, but, (I) couldn't be more proud. You worry. You can't help but worry and just love them. It's a lot of mixed emotions, for sure," she said.

Uintah City Fire Department Uintah City Fire Department prepare to leave Sunday to assist with the devastating fires burning in California.

According to a Unified Fire Authority, the following agencies from Utah are responding to wildfires in California:

• Two representatives from the state of Utah and a Unified fire mechanic

• From Utah Task Force 1 (northern Utah), eight personnel from Salt Lake City fire, eight from Unified fire, four from West Valley fire and four from Uintah fire.

• From Utah Task Force 2 (northern Utah) two task force leaders, three personnel from Lone Peak fire, four from Pleasant Grove fire, four from Murray fire, four from South Jordan fire, three from Sandy fire and two from Syracuse fire.

• From Utah Task Force 3 (Wasatch Back), two task force leaders, nine personnel from Wasatch County Fire District, three from Park City fire, two from North Summit fire and four personnel from Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

• From Utah Task Force 4 (southern Utah), two task force leaders, four personnel from Cedar City fire, three from Green River fire, four from Levan fire, four from Holden fire, four from Gunnison fire, four from Washington City fire and four from Wales fire.

Contributing: Sean Moody