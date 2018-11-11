That Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 is no accident. It was at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month that warring powers signed an armistice to end the terror of World War I, making this year's Veterans Day the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War and the unofficial start of the next global conflict.

Few people in the world can recount what it felt like to serve along Allied forces in Europe and the Pacific during World War II — people who could say what the war sounded, smelled and felt like. That number is growing smaller, with 348 American World War II veterans dying each day, with only 3 percent of all World War II veterans still alive. There is scarce opportunity to honor these veterans, a reality that should remind everyone of the imperative to remember those who sacrificed of themselves for a larger cause.

After a contentious midterm season, and a particularly grueling news cycle, Veterans Day offers a moment of coming together in honoring those who have served, and continue to serve, America. It is a time for citizens to set aside their differences and give their thanks to those who put their country first. While Memorial Day is to honor those who died in service to this nation, Veterans Day necessitates action — properly honoring the day requires doing something to express gratitude for those who have served.

While many institutions, like schools and places of worship, are good at organizing opportunities to express thanks to veterans, individuals and families can do more on Veterans Day to recognize those who served. Creating care packages to send to troops abroad, filled with notes of good spirit and gratitude, takes only a few minutes, but could give hope to soldiers far from home. Visiting the families and spouses of those on active duty, if only just to ask, “How are you doing?” could brighten the day for many.

And all can be more willing to offer a handshake and a thank you to those who pass in uniform. Taking the time to listen to veterans talk about their lives and experiences — particularly recently returned veterans — can help create a necessary sense of community and offer support to those transitioning back to civilian life.

Finally, as U.S. Army officer Crispin Burke has noted, one of the most significant ways we can honor veterans is to be civically and politically engaged — advocating for policies and programs that will not only enhance the lives of veterans, but will ensure foreign policy mitigates harm to populations both at home and abroad. On the military news website Task and Purpose, Burke said, “The best thing the American public can do for service members and families is to be informed. … They have an obligation to understand how a failure to pass a budget affects the lives of 3 million men and women in uniform. We don’t expect the American public to agree with everything we do, they just have to understand us.”

Taking steps to reach that understanding will go a long way. It’s incumbent on everyone, as recipients of the selfless service of others, to not only support their neighbors in uniform, but also to advocate for the kind of compassionate policies that will create a better world.

Veterans Day serves as a reminder of the long struggle toward freedom — a battle America’s service men and women know is worth the cost.