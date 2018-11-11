The Utah Valley University wrestling team closed its successful opening weekend in upstate New York by posting a fourth-place finish at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday at Hudson Valley CC in Troy, New York.

UVU placed fourth at the round-robin style tournament with a total of 250.5 points. Only a trio of ranked opponents finished ahead of the Wolverines, as No. 6 Lehigh won the event with 290.5 points, No. 8 NC State took second (259.5) and No. 20 Lock Haven finished third (256.5). By taking fourth, Utah Valley finished ahead of Big 12 foes Oklahoma, West Virginia and No. 21 Wyoming, as well as No. 15 Rutgers, No. 17 Purdue, Army, Edinboro, Appalachian State, Bloomsburg, The Citadel, Hofstra, Ithaca and Long Island.

With each weight class being split into subdivision pools, 184-pound sophomore Gary Jantzer led the way by going a perfect 3-0 on his way to winning the 184-C division. Redshirt freshman and 16th-ranked heavyweight Tate Orndorff too had a stellar outing by going 2-1 with an upset victory over eighth-ranked Thomas Haines of Lock Haven. The Wolverine heavyweight finished second in the 285-A division with a pair of falls, including a 37-second fall over The Citadel's Michael Mcaleavey and a full 7:00 fall in his upset win over No. 8 Haines.

Sophomore 149-pounder Landon Knutzen, redshirt freshman Jakob Discher (157 pounds) and senior 184-pounder Will Sumner all also wrestled well for the Wolverines on the day by earning second-place finishes in their respective round-robin pool. Knutzen went 3-1 on his way to taking second in the 149-D division, while Discher (157-C) and Sumner (184-B) each went 2-1.

Senior 133-pounder Mitch Brown, sophomore 165-pounder Koy Wilkinson, redshirt freshman Dante Springsteen (174) and redshirt freshman Ashton Seely (197) all followed for UVU by placing third. Brown wrestled his way to a 2-1 outing in the 133-B division, Wilkinson was 3-1 (165-C), Springsteen was 1-2 (174-B) and Seely was 2-2 (197-C).

Senior 149-pounder Matthew Ontiveros, 14th-ranked junior 174-pounder Kimball Bastian and junior 197-pounder Tanner Orndorff also picked up wins on the day for Utah Valley.

In all, 13 grapplers competed for the Wolverines on the day.

The strong outing at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic comes just a day removed from going 2-1 at the Journeymen Northeast Duals with an upset win over No. 15 Rutgers of the Big Ten Conference.

UVU will return to dual action next weekend when it heads to DeKalb, Illinois, to take part in the NIU Huskie Duals on Saturday, Nov. 17. That day, Utah Valley will face Northern Illinois, Clarion and Harper College. The Wolverines will then cap the trip with a Sunday afternoon contest in Madison against the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.