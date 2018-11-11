SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman was shot and critically injured early Sunday when police say two fighting men fired into a crowd of people.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. outside Scallywags Bar, 3040 S. State.

Two patrons got into a fight inside the bar and security escorted them out of the business and into the parking lot, according to South Salt Lake police.

"Once outside the bar, the fight erupted again when a glass was thrown," police spokesman Gary Keller said in a statement. "Two males ran to a vehicle and retrieved a handgun and an assault rifle and began shooting into a group of people in the parking lot."

A woman was hit during the gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said. Her name was not released.

A man involved in the fight inside the bar was hospitalized in serious condition with injuries suffered during the fight.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the bar and detained four individuals, but police did not say if any arrests were made.