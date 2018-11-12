SALT LAKE CITY — AMC Theatres will raise the prices of its subscription movie plan Stubs A-List in a handful of states, TechCrunch reports.

The plan will jump from $19.95 a month to $23.95 per month and $21.95 per month, depending on the state.

California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York will see the $23.95 increase.

Meanwhile, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C., will see the price increase to $21.95.

The price will stay the same in other states.

The increase begins Jan. 9, 2019. If you sign up before that date, your monthly rate will hold for 12 months.

“Our decision to keep the AMC Stubs A-List monthly price unchanged in 35 states, along with only a modest price adjustment in some key markets going in place in early 2019 will keep us in that sweet spot of successfully balancing profits and popularity,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said in a statement, according to Variety.

Total subscriptions: AMC announced Monday that the A-List Stubs service has more than 500,000 subscribers. The company planned to have that same amount by the end of next June and 1 million by June 2020.