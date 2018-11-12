SALT LAKE CITY — Well, if you’re in need of Christmas gift ideas, you can always look to Oprah.

What happened: Oprah Winfrey released her annual list of her favorite things, which includes 107 different gifts ideas and is the longest version of her list ever.

The list, which is celebrating its 22nd year, will be featured in The Oprah Magazine in December.

Gifts range from $15 to $1,000. There are common day items like the iPhone XR as well as stocking stuffers that you don’t have to be a celebrity to buy.

“I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative new gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you,” Winfrey said about this year's selections in a press release, USA Today reported.

Family gifts: The list includes family pajamas, mugs, baby outfits, artwork gifts sets and suitcases.

Beauty lovers: Body butter and dry body oils are available on the list.

Traveler treats: Need a jetsetter mini pillow? That’s available. So too are backpacks and duffel bags.

Fashion items: Mittens, slippers and sweaters are available on the list.

View the entire list at Oprah’s magazine.