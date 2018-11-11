SALT LAKE CITY — The push from Hershey’s to create new products is continuing with a new Hershey's Kisses flavor coming just in time for the holidays.
What’s going on: Hershey has just debuted Hot Cocoa Kisses, Fortune reports.
- The chocolate shell candy will have a sweet marshmallow cream center.
- The flavor is meant to mimic a cup of hot chocolate, Refinery29 reports.
- The kisses officially went on sale Nov. 1.
- Several stores already offer the candy to the public.
Why it matters: Hershey's is launching the new kisses after soft earnings throughout 2018. The company hopes to see better returns in 2019.
- Hershey's has already worked to improve its earnings, Business Insider reports.
- The company also launched Reese’s Outrageous bar, which is stuffed with peanut butter, caramel and Reese’s Pieces.
- The company released a new Reese’s Pieces chocolate bar, too, which is due out in December, according to Business Insider.
The bigger picture: Hershey’s created its first new chocolate bar in 22 years last year with Hershey’s Gold, CNN reported.
Bottomline: “Should you indulge, you can rest easy throughout the winter with the knowledge that you have a lot of options when it comes to hot cocoa. Whether your ideal hot chocolate comes in cup or Kiss form — or, you know, both — is up to you,” Refinery29 reports.