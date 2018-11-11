SALT LAKE CITY — The push from Hershey’s to create new products is continuing with a new Hershey's Kisses flavor coming just in time for the holidays.

What’s going on: Hershey has just debuted Hot Cocoa Kisses, Fortune reports.

The chocolate shell candy will have a sweet marshmallow cream center.

The flavor is meant to mimic a cup of hot chocolate, Refinery29 reports.

The kisses officially went on sale Nov. 1.

Several stores already offer the candy to the public.

Why it matters: Hershey’s is launching the new kisses after soft earnings throughout 2018. The company hopes to see better returns in 2019.

Hershey's has already worked to improve its earnings, Business Insider reports.

The company also launched Reese’s Outrageous bar, which is stuffed with peanut butter, caramel and Reese’s Pieces.

The company released a new Reese’s Pieces chocolate bar, too, which is due out in December, according to Business Insider.

The bigger picture: Hershey’s created its first new chocolate bar in 22 years last year with Hershey’s Gold, CNN reported.

Bottomline: “Should you indulge, you can rest easy throughout the winter with the knowledge that you have a lot of options when it comes to hot cocoa. Whether your ideal hot chocolate comes in cup or Kiss form — or, you know, both — is up to you,” Refinery29 reports.