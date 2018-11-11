SALT LAKE CITY — A Washington Post columnist recently shared a story from an anonymous mother who was outraged that a mother let her son play in a park that she and other mothers deemed “girls only.”
Here’s how it went down: The mother wrote to advice columnist Carolyn Hax that she recently suffered some “playground drama.”
- See, she and other local mothers brought their daughters to a park, which they planned to be a “girls-only meetup place at a set time each week,” USA Today reports.
- But then another mother brought her son to the park, igniting concern from the anonymous mother.
- The girl’s mom asked Hax if she should feel upset.
- “If she comes back, is there a better way I can approach her? This has been such a sweet time for moms and daughters and having a boy there is naturally going to change things. We live in a world where boys get everything and girls are left with the crumbs, and I would think this mom would realize that, but she seems to think her son is entitled to crash this girls-only time. I know I can't legally keep her from a public park, but can I appeal to her better nature?” the mom asked.
Response: Hax didn’t take kindly to the mom, saying that the mother shouldn’t have tried to justify her own beliefs about the park.
- She said if the original mother wanted a girls-only playdate, she should hold it somewhere private.