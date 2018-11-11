SALT LAKE CITY — A Washington Post columnist recently shared a story from an anonymous mother who was outraged that a mother let her son play in a park that she and other mothers deemed “girls only.”

Here’s how it went down: The mother wrote to advice columnist Carolyn Hax that she recently suffered some “playground drama.”

See, she and other local mothers brought their daughters to a park, which they planned to be a “girls-only meetup place at a set time each week,” USA Today reports.

But then another mother brought her son to the park, igniting concern from the anonymous mother.

The girl’s mom asked Hax if she should feel upset.

“If she comes back, is there a better way I can approach her? This has been such a sweet time for moms and daughters and having a boy there is naturally going to change things. We live in a world where boys get everything and girls are left with the crumbs, and I would think this mom would realize that, but she seems to think her son is entitled to crash this girls-only time. I know I can't legally keep her from a public park, but can I appeal to her better nature?” the mom asked.

Response: Hax didn’t take kindly to the mom, saying that the mother shouldn’t have tried to justify her own beliefs about the park.