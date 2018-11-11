Real Salt Lake made it interesting, but a 4-2 decision Sunday in favor of Sporting KC gave Kansas City the 5-3 edge in aggregate in their Western Conference semifinal series, ending RSL’s season.

After cutting the Sporting KC lead to 3-2 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City in the 72nd minute, RSL couldn’t come up with a goal down the stretch and through seven minutes of stoppage time.

Sporting KC closed the door on RSL with a goal from Daniel Salloi in the 97th minute to account for the final score.

Visiting Real, which advanced to the semifinals with a knockout round win over LAFC, went into the series as the underdog and sixth seed in the Western Conference, facing top seeded Sporting. And through one half of the second leg Sunday, it looked that way as Sporting KC went into the break leading 2-0 on a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes.

Sebastian Saucedo gave RSL some hope, scoring in the 60th minute off the assist from Joao Plata.

Bofo pulls one back pic.twitter.com/yctzzCBmSY — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 11, 2018

That began an intense 12 minutes of play that saw Sporting KC going back up two goals, 3-1, on a score from Ilie Sanchez in the 67th minute on a penalty kick. Real Salt Lake answered quickly with a goal on a header from Damir Kreliach in the 72nd minute.

WE NEED ONE MORE pic.twitter.com/bRwEDMPs7g — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 11, 2018

That set up a thrilling finish, though RSL never could come up with the goal that would have sent them on to the Western Conference finals. The best chance for RSL came in the 85th minute, as the Sporting KC defense Jefferson Savarino had a shot to give RSL a goal with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, but it went wide left.

Sporting KC moves on to face the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals. The first leg of that series will take place Nov. 25 in Portland, with the second leg in Kansas City on Nov. 29.