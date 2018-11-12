Through the first 11 weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top-10 teams in the nation in 16 different statistical categories and leads the nation in six categories.

The Aggies are tops in scoring offense (51.3 points per game), scoring drives of less than one minute (22), kickoff returns (29.83 yards per return), turnovers forced (26), defensive three-and-outs (6.11 pg) and non-offensive touchdowns (eight).

Utah State ranks second in the Mountain West and 13th in the nation with an average of 7.7 tackles for loss per game. The Aggies are also second in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (109.2), third in the MW and 31st in the nation in scoring defense (21.9 ppg), third in the MW and 36th in the nation in sacks (2.50 pg), third in the MW and 60th in the nation in passing defense (226.4 ypg), fifth in the MW and 44th in the nation in total defense (360.5 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 30th in the nation in rushing defense (134.1 ypg).

USU’s defense is averaging 6.11 three-and-outs per game to lead the nation, and it is third in the conference and 17th in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 32.5 (55-169).

Utah State has forced 26 turnovers (16 interceptions, 10 fumbles) this year to lead the nation. The Aggies are also tied for second in the nation with 16 interceptions, third in the MW and 10th in the nation with 10 fumble recoveries and second in the MW and seventh in the nation in turnover margin (+1.20).

With its 26 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 167 turnovers in its last 85 games, including at least one turnover in 68 of its last 85 games. The Aggies have also recorded 82 interceptions in their last 72 games, including at least one pick in 42 of their last 72 games and multiple interceptions in 24 of their last 72 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers four times this year and in 21 of its last 60 games.

Utah State currently ranks third in the nation with four defensive touchdowns, trailing only Fresno State and Temple, which have five apiece. Senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State, junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU and sophomore S Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. Overall, USU has scored 20 defensive touchdowns in its last 69 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies lead the nation in kickoff returns at 29.8 yards per return. USU also ranks sixth in the MW and 57th in the nation in punt returns (9.76 ypr), eighth in the MW and 90th in the nation in net punting (36.2 ypp) and 10th in the MW and 93rd in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.9 ypr).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (35.3 ypr) and is tied for first in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.20 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks fourth in the nation in scoring (11.4 ppg), is first in the MW and 10th in the nation in field goals made (1.7 pg) and is fourth in the MW and 40th in the nation in field goal percentage (.773) as he is 17-of-22 on the season.

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for second in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.30 pg), while senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for 23rd in the MW in tackles (6.4 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.11 pg), and he is fourth in the MW and 38th in the nation in punt returns (8.5 ypr).

Sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.10 pg).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson ranks first in the MW and fourth in the nation in yards per carry (7.8), first in the MW and fourth in the nation in total touchdowns with 16 (1.6 pg), first in the MW and fifth in the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns (1.4 pg), second in the MW and seventh in the nation in scoring (9.6 ppg), second in the MW and 37th in the nation in all-purpose yards (117.3 ypg) and fourth in the MW and 47th in the nation in rushing (84.2 ypg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks first in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing efficiency (164.4), second in the MW and ninth in the nation in points responsible for with 180 (18.0 pg), third in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 24 (2.4 pg), third in the MW and 18th in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fifth in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing (267.6 ypg), fifth in the MW and 33rd in the nation in total offense (273.5 ypg), sixth in the MW and 34th in the nation in completions (20.2 pg and ninth in the MW in rushing touchdowns with six (0.6 pg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks second in the MW and 20th in the nation in tackles (10.3 pg), fifth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.22 pg), and sixth in the MW in tackles for loss (1.1 pg).

Galeai is fourth in the MW and 43rd in the nation in sacks (0.65 pg), as well as tied for sixth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.20 pg) and tied for ninth in the MW in interceptions with two (0.2 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks third in the MW and 21st in the nation in yards per carry (6.4), fourth in the MW and 54th in the nation in rushing touchdowns with eight (0.8 pg) and fifth in the MW and 88th in the nation in rushing (68.8 ypg).

Junior CB DJ Williams is tied for fifth in the MW in passes defended (0.9 pg) and tied for ninth in the MW with two interceptions (0.20 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is tied for sixth in the MW and tied for 58th in the nation with six receiving touchdowns (0.6 pg), and he is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 68th in the nation in receptions (5.0 pg).

Senior WR Jalen Greene ranks sixth in the MW and 61st in the nation in yards per reception (16.52). Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for ninth in the MW with two interceptions (0.20 pg) and 43rd in the MW in tackles (5.3 pg).

Ferguson is tied for ninth in the MW with two interceptions (0.20 pg) and tied for 38th in the MW in tackles (5.5 pg), while Fortenberry is tied for ninth in the MW with two interceptions (0.20 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for ninth in the MW with two interceptions (0.20 pg), and Bond is ninth in the MW in passes defended (0.88 pg).

Utah State (9-1, 6-0 MW) will play its final two regular season games of the season on the road, beginning at Colorado State (3-7, 2-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Canvas Stadium. The game, which is slated to kick off at noon, will be televised live on AT&T SportsNet.

Utah State is also bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years.