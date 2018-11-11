After a weekend of impressive victories, Utah State and Utah moved — for the most part — in the rankings.

The Aggies (9-1, 6-0 MWC), following a 62-24 victory over San Jose State, jumped three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 13, their highest ranking of the season. Utah State stood pat in the Associated Press poll at the No. 14 position.

The Utes (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12), coming off a 32-25 win over Oregon, leapt five spots to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and returned to the AP at No. 21 after one week outside the poll.

Utah State set a single-game offensive record with 804 total yards in the victory against the Spartans as the Aggies rolled on Senior Day.

Utah, meanwhile, kept pace in the race for the Pac-12 South title by building an early lead, then rallying with two late scores in beating the Ducks.

Boise State is the lone other Mountain West team in the rankings, as the Broncos moved back in at No. 23 in the AP poll and 24th in the Coaches Poll after beating then-top 20 Fresno State.

Utah is joined by two other Pac-12 teams in the rankings. Washington State jumped two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll and stayed at No. 9 in the Coaches, while Washington is No. 17 in both polls.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday. Utah State and Utah weren't ranked in the poll last week.