SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a one-car crash on I-80 near Lambs Canyon junction early Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Sofiea M. Maya-Flores was driving west in a Nissan Versa about 12:10 a.m. when her vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the left side of the road causing it to roll several times, said UHP Cpl. Andrew Battenfield.

She suffered a fatal head injury from the roof of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the UHP.

"Impairment and speed are being investigated as factors in this fatal crash," a UHP statement says.

A passenger in the car, an 18-year-old woman, was transported to University of Utah Hospital in serious condition. Both women were wearing seat belts but both experienced head trauma, Battenfield said.

The road surface appeared to be dry when the crash occurred.