SALT LAKE CITY — As he walked into postgame interviews following Utah’s 32-25 victory over Oregon, Ute quarterback Jason Shelley had a large and noticeable grin on his face, and why wouldn’t he?

After all, under his direction the Utes defeated a good Ducks team in what has to go down as the team’s most thrilling game of the season, at least so far.

“It was a pretty good game,” Shelley said. “Pretty fun. It was a pretty exciting debut for me.”

Was it ever.

Coming off a disappointing loss at Arizona State last weekend, Utah had a bounce-back performance, led by Shelley and Armand Shyne, the injury replacements for Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss, respectively.

That meant the duo would play a significant part in this weeks grades, and they, along with a few others, were responsible for some high marks.

Offense

Heading into the game it seemed as though context would be everything when it came to Utah’s offensive grades. Utah was starting a redshirt freshman at quarterback after all, in what would be his first career start.

They were also replacing Zack Moss with Armand Shyne, and Shyne had yet to show this season that he was capable of carrying the signature load.

Also, Lo Falemaka was returning to his starting center role, after having not played that position for five consecutive games, a fact that could have threatened the cohesion of an offensive line that had been vital to Utah’s four-game winning streak earlier this year.

As it turns out, context is overrated — in this particular case only.

Jason Shelley had an impressive outing, debut or not, and finished 18 of 31 with 262 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two scores and 22 yards.

Shyne, meanwhile, was even better, even if he ultimately didn’t find the end zone.

The Oakland, California, native finished with 174 yards rushing on 26 carries, including a long of 42 yards.

“We have to give a lot of credit to Jason Shelley and Armand Shyne,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Shyne ran for about 175 yards and was just a huge plus for us. Jason took care of the football and ran the offense well. He had zero turnovers. For a redshirt freshman in his first collegiate start against a darn good opponent… I am very proud of what he did.”

There were additional standouts as well.

Tight end Cole Fotheringham had a coming out party and finished with five receptions for 76 yards — when was the last time a Utah tight end did that?

Britain Covey added 48 yards on four catches, Brant Kuithe had four catches for 47 yards, Demari Simpkins had two catches for 30 yards and Jaylen Dixon had arguably the catch of the night on his 36-yarder.

Lone Star fans have seen this connection a few times! Shelley to Dixon to get the Utes in scoring range! #goutes #UOvsUTAH pic.twitter.com/GpJVxDTGFA — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 11, 2018

It was a bounce-back outing for the offensive line as well, as Shelley was sacked only once and Shyne had ample running room throughout the contest.

Big sack by @_TG4__ at the end of the third, setting up a 3rd-and-15 for the Utes from their own 15. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Fx49GVVv8E — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 11, 2018

If there was a failing for the offense, it was an inability to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

The Utes had three red zone possessions end in a field goal, a fact Whittingham was quick to point out.

“We left a lot of points on the board,” he said. “When you get to the red zone you need touchdowns, not field goals.”

The offense came through in a big way when the Utes needed it to, however. Trailing Oregon 25-22 with eight minutes remaining in the game, Shelley marched the Utes down the field on a five-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

“To our credit, we responded and the offense marched right down the field and scored a touchdown,” Whittingham said.

It was that sort of performance by the Utes offensively. Simply put, when they needed to make plays, they did.

Grade: A

Defense

Whittingham put it best when it came to the performance his defense had against the Ducks.

“The defense played well in spurts and not so well in spurts,” Whittingham said. “Still not good enough, but much improved.”

Nowhere was that more clear than on run defense.

After being gashed often by Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin a week ago, the Utes were significantly improved against the Ducks.

Oregon rushed for just 117 yards, which when considering the mobility of quarterback Justin Herbert was not a great number. Oregon’s leading rusher was Travis Dye, who managed 66 yards on nine carries. CJ Verdell, meanwhile, had just 28 total yards, despite carrying the ball 11 times.

After being bullied by ASU, the Utah’s defensive front re-established itself Saturday. Leki Fotu led the way on the line with four tackles, while Maxx Tupai added three, a sack and one and a half tackles for a loss.

John Penisini and Hauati Pututau also performed well and recorded two tackles apiece.

Behind them, linebacker Chase Hansen and Cody Barton each had a bounce-back performance.

The duo had their worst outing of the season against ASU, but were all over the field against the Ducks.

Hansen finished with a team-high 13 tackles, including a sack and three and a half tackles for a loss.

Barton wasn’t too far behind and finished with 11 wrapups, a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles for a loss.

Unfortunately, that is where the good mostly ended for the Utes.

The secondary, once again, was torched by an elite receiver. This time the pass catcher was Dillon Mitchell.

The receiver torched the Utes early and often and finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. He wasn’t alone, as Verdell and Brenden Schooler finished with 64 and 43 yards respectively.

Julian Blackmon was the cornerback targeted the most, to much effect.

Ultimately, Utah switched Jaylon Johnson onto Mitchell, a move Whittingham believed made a considerable difference.

“He was doing some damage, so we put Jaylon Johnson on him,” Whittingham said, “about midway through the third quarter we put Jaylon on him, and it paid off for us.”

Oregon still found success through the air, notably on its go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.

All told it was a bounce-back performance by the Utah defense, if not as great a performance as the Utes are accustomed to.

Grade: C+

Special teams

It turns out Whittingham put it best once again.

“Special teams were the best of worlds and the worst of worlds,” he said.

On the one hand you had Matt Gay. Gay was simply sensational in what proved to be a record-breaking outing.

The senior finished 6 for 6 on field goal attempts — a new school record — and tied the school record for most points scored in a game with 20.

Gay converted field goals from nearly every conceivable distance, 20, 21 and 24 yards, 35 yards, 41 yards and finally 55 yards.

The 55-yarder was his longest this season, a fact he was well aware of.

“I was extremely happy. I hadn’t had a 50-plus yarder this year,” Gay said. “I just wanted to put it through the uprights. I kind of blanked on it a little, but I could feel it come off my foot and knew it was good.”

His final kick, the 24-yarder, came with 19 seconds remaining in the game. The try came after the Utes were kept out of the end zone by the Ducks, after back-to-back-to-back rushing tries.

Gay, and many others along the sideline, were uncertain which way the Utes would go on fourth down, holding a four-point lead. Would they elect for the field goal, or make one last attempt at the touchdown?

“My football knowledge is little,” Gay said. “I didn’t know if they were going to kick it or run another play. Eventually I got the call and I’ll take it. I got the short one that put me over and gave me the record.”

His kick gave the Utes a seven-point lead, the lead they’d hold at the final whistle.

Aside from Gay, special teams was a disaster for the Utes.

On the opening kickoff, Utah was pinned on its own 5-yard line, a result that came about because of an unsuccessful reverse.

“The best laid plans I guess,” Whittingham said. “We had seen on tape that (Oregon) is really aggressive and squeeze down exceptionally hard on kickoffs. They didn’t really stay in their lanes. We worked on it all week, but the ball was kicked a little deeper than we’d like, which threw the timing off. That was no way to start a football game.”

Much more damaging, however, was the block of Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt, a block that came early in the fourth quarter and led to an Oregon touchdown.

According to Whittingham, the block was the result of a complete failing in protection.

“The punt block was a huge play at that time and it was just an error in protection,” he said. “We didn’t block correctly and a guy slipped through.”

Wishnowsky did have a pair of booming punts, including a 68-yarder, but the blocked punt undid any and all good on special teams, excluding Gay’s efforts of course.

Grade: B- (Matt Gay — A++, everyone else — D)

Overall

It wasn’t a perfect game for Utah against Oregon, but it was enough.

Utah couldn’t have asked for much more from its offense, considering it was the first start of the season for Shelley.

The defense, meanwhile, looked more like its usual self, even if there is still room for improvement.

Special teams had its highs and its lows, but a few more highs than lows.

All told, the Utes played well enough to get the win, which ultimately was the most important thing.

“We are 7-3 now and still in the hunt,” said Whittingham.

Grade: B-