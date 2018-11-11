It was a good Saturday for FBS teams in the state of Utah, as all three squads came out victorious. The BYU Cougars won on the road, while the Utah State Aggies and Utah Utes won at home.

What happened

The Cougars started slow before topping the UMass Minutemen 35-16, the Aggies won their ninth straight game by trouncing the San Jose State Spartans 62-24 and the Utes got past the Oregon Ducks, 32-25.

3 stars

Sione Takitaki: On a day when BYU’s defense was very good and had significant contributions from a number of players, the linebacker tied for the team lead with Isaiah Kaufusi in total tackles (14, including two for loss) and also forced a UMass fumble.

Jordan Love: Putting the Utah State quarterback here has become a bit of a broken record this season, but that’s what happens when someone keeps breaking records. On Saturday, Love set a new personal best for most passing yards in a game for the third time this season, finishing with 491. He also had six touchdowns, five passing and one on the ground.

As a team, the Aggies set a school record for most total yards in game for the second time in 2018, finishing with a whopping 804.

Matt Gay: There were a ton of standout performances from the Utes, including quarterback Jason Shelley in his first-ever start, running back Armand Shyne filling in for Zack Moss, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton.

But we’ll give the honor here to Gay, who set a new school record for most field goals made in a game with six. They came on a night when the Utah offense moved the ball well for the most part but struggled at times to punch it into the end zone. In all, Gay scored 20 of the Utes’ 32 points, with each kick being crucial in a seven-point game.

Numbers to know

4: The number of sacks BYU finished with, a season high. Rhett Sandlin had two to lead the way, while Corbin Kaufusi and Bracken El-Bakri had one apiece.

4: With Saturday’s win, Utah State finished with a perfect home record for just the fourth time in school history. The Aggies went 6-0 at Maverik Stadium in 2018.

4: Utah held the Ducks to just four total yards in the first quarter as it got out to a 13-0 lead.

Play of the weekend

This might not be the prettiest play we’ve ever put here (although it was executed about as well as it could have been), but due to the significance of it, we’ll call this fourth-quarter connection from Shelley to Jaylen Dixon the play of the weekend.

After jumping out to a 19-7 lead at halftime, the Ute offense largely stalled in the third quarter, and by the 8:15 mark of the fourth, Utah trailed 25-22 after Oregon scored a touchdown.

But on the ensuing drive, Shelley and Dixon, teammates at Lone Star High School in Texas, hooked up on a huge play that helped set up a touchdown, which gave the Utes a lead they wouldn’t again relinquish.

Lone Star fans have seen this connection a few times! Shelley to Dixon to get the Utes in scoring range! #goutes #UOvsUTAH pic.twitter.com/GpJVxDTGFA — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 11, 2018

Shelley punched it into the end zone less than a minute later.