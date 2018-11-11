Dixie State women’s basketball opened the 2018-19 season in blowout fashion on Saturday, cruising to a 93-52 victory over Northern New Mexico College inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (1-0) wasted no time building a lead they would never relinquish and opened the game on a 10-0 run. Five different DSU players scored during the run, led by four points by Mariah Martin. The Eagles ended the run with their first field goal at the 5:03 mark, but Dixie State countered with a 7-0 run to push the lead to 17-2. Ali Franks sparked the run with a triple, while Morgan Myers and Martin each added a layup. The teams traded baskets during the final minutes of the opening period, and DSU took a 23-9 advantage to the second.

The Dixie State defense shined during the second quarter, holding the visitors to just eight points in the period. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers added 20 points to the scoreboard to take a 43-17 halftime lead. London Pavlica led the charge with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting during the frame, while Cameron Mooney added five points.

Lisa VanCampen scored the first five points of the third quarter with a layup and a 3-pointer to push the lead to 48-17. NNMC answered with a 14-5 run to cut the lead to 53-31 midway through the frame. The teams traded baskets for the next few minutes before Dixie State used an 11-3 run to push the lead back to 30 points at 68-38 heading into the final period. VanCampen added six more points in the frame to finish with 11 points in the third quarter.

The Eagles connected on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to pull within 70-41, but Dixie State closed the door with a 20-6 run during the next the five minutes to build a 90-46 lead. The teams traded baskets the final three minutes to push the score to the final tally of 93-52.

Dixie State shot 42 percent (34-of-80) from the field, 35 percent (11-of-31) from 3-point range and 70 percent (14-of-20) from the free-throw line. Five Trailblazers finished in double figures, including VanCampen, Martin, Rashel Blazzard, Pavlica and Franks.

VanCampen led the attack, matching her career high with 18 points and five rebounds, while Martin added 14 points. Blazzard chipped in 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the outside. Pavlica finished with 12 points, and Franks added 11 points. Myers enjoyed a career night and was on triple-double watch, finishing with eight points and career highs in rebounds (13) and steals (nine).

Dixie State will play host to a four-team non-conference tournament next weekend. The Trailblazers will play Western Oregon on Friday and Saint Martin's on Saturday.