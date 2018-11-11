Dixie State football capped a record-setting season in historic fashion on Saturday, rolling past Adams State for a 52-10 win in the 2018 season finale in Alamosa, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (7-4, 7-3 RMAC) claimed their school-record seventh victory of the season to put the finishing touches on the most successful season of the NCAA Division II era. Dixie State set six program records on the day, including the largest margin of victory in a single game (42 points), eclipsing the previous record of 35 points set against Simon Fraser in 2011.

Dixie State racked up 587 yards (391 pass, 196 rush) of total offense to push its season total to a program-record 5,044 yards. The Trailblazers finished with 391 passing yards to break another school record with 3,558 total passing yards during the 2018 season. Sei-J Lauago powered an effective rushing attack with 103 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries to become the DSU career rushing leader with 1,773 total yards.

The defense also got in on the record-setting trend, as Abraham Reinhardt (66 yards) and Augustus Fraser (30 yards) each returned an interception for a touchdown in the game. The feat marked the first time the Trailblazers have recorded multiple pick-sixes in a single game.

Dixie State set the tone on the game’s opening drive. After two-consecutive rushes for Lauago, Michael Sanders unleashed his first pass attempt of the contest on the next play, a 67-yard touchdown strike to Dejuan Dantzler to give DSU the early 7-0 lead.

Adams State responded on the ensuing drive, quickly moving to the DSU 5-yard line. But, the Dixie State defense stiffened and forced a field goal attempt. The Grizzlies converted the 19-yard kick to cut the lead to 7-3.

Two drives later, the Grizzlies again moved into DSU territory looking to take the lead. But, the Trailblazers had other plans as Reinhardt picked off a Nick Rooney pass across the middle and raced 66 yards to the end zone to extend the lead to 14-3.

The takeaway sparked the Dixie State offense, and the Trailblazers added another 24 points to the scoreboard before the Grizzlies found the end zone late in the third quarter.

A.J. Yergensen connected on a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter to push the lead to 17-3, followed by a 6-yard Lauago touchdown scamper to increase the advantage to 24-3. The Trailblazers took full advantage of their last drive of the first half, marching 93 yards in less than three minutes for another touchdown. Sanders capped the drive with a 4-yard pass to Deven Osborne to push the halftime lead to 31-3.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in the second half, scoring on its first drive of the third quarter. After forcing an ASU three-and-out, DSU needed less than 90 seconds to find the end zone as Sanders connected with Dantzler for a 20-yard touchdown to push the lead to 38-3.

The Grizzlies scored their lone touchdown of the game later in the frame on a 70-yard catch-and-run to cut the lead to 38-10.

The Trailblazers responded with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Conner Miller scored the first, capping a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the frame to extend the lead to 45-10.

The DSU defense closed the scoring with its second pick-six of the game midway through the fourth quarter, when Fraser intercepted a Michael Morales pass and sprinted 30 yards to the end zone to push the score to the final tally of 52-10.

Sanders completed 21-of-36 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns to lead the DSU offense. Dantzler needed just two catches (both for touchdowns) to lead the Trailblazers in receiving yards and finished with 87 yards. Osborne finished with a team-high six catches for 50 yards.

Defensively, the Trailblazers allowed 385 yards (250 pass, 135 rush) of total offense, holding the Grizzlies top-ranked passing offense nearly 100 yards fewer than its season average. Shiloh Pritchard, Reinhardt and Mike Jones each finished with seven tackles to lead the defense, while Pritchard added two tackles for loss and one sack.