Weber State women’s volleyball has maintained some powerful momentum and defeated Portland State in three sets Saturday night.

“We played great and consistent,” said head coach Jeremiah Larson. “We had a lull in game two, and besides that, it was a good consistent effort from beginning to end.”

The Wildcats started the match off with an 11-5 jump over the Vikings. Never looking back, the Wildcats drove forward for a 20-9 lead and then finished with a 25-14 win in the first set.

In the second set, Portland State had a 6-4 lead over WSU. But Weber State tied it up, and the game remained tied or within two points for the duration. Portland State tied it up at 24-24 and then committed back-to-back errors that gave Weber State the 26-24 second-set win.

Weber State started the third set with a 5-0 run, and with the help of consistent efforts and three service aces, WSU jumped to an 18-9 lead. Coming into the home stretch, Kennedy Redd had two big kills and Megan Gnieting had another service ace for WSU to bring the Wildcats to set point. Portland State had an error to give Weber State the 25-12 third-set win.

Andrea Hale led the Wildcats with 11 kills, and Hannah Hill-DeYoung was close behind with nine kills. WSU ended with 40 total kills from 89 attacks and only 10 errors for a .337 percentage on the night. WSU also racked up 36 digs.

The Wildcats are now 16-9 overall on the season and 11-5 in Big Sky play. WSU has just two games left with the final game at home on Saturday, Nov. 17, against Montana State for senior night.