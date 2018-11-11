Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Karl Malone said he will always live — and perhaps even die — in Utah. He just didn’t want to play basketball here anymore.

Malone told the listening audience of his Los Angeles-based radio show that he wants a clean break from the only NBA team he’s ever played for, the Utah Jazz.

“I am tired of the posturing and jabbering back and forth, and I will go out on a limb and say, when the lockout is over with, I will make a demand to be traded,” Malone said. “I will say it right now, I have played my last game in Salt Lake City, and it’s time for Karl to move on.”

