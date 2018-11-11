Associated Press
Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz smiles while hosting a two-hour afternoon talk show at a radio station in Burbank, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 1998. Malone is taking advantage of the extra time he has due to the NBA lockout by pursuing his other talents. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Comment on this story

Karl Malone said he will always live — and perhaps even die — in Utah. He just didn’t want to play basketball here anymore.

Malone told the listening audience of his Los Angeles-based radio show that he wants a clean break from the only NBA team he’s ever played for, the Utah Jazz.

“I am tired of the posturing and jabbering back and forth, and I will go out on a limb and say, when the lockout is over with, I will make a demand to be traded,” Malone said. “I will say it right now, I have played my last game in Salt Lake City, and it’s time for Karl to move on.”

Read the story here.

Deseret News
Add a comment