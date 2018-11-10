Utah State men's tennis continued its final fall tournament with a pair of singles wins and a doubles victory on day two at the Loyola Marymount Invitational.Comment on this story
In singles action, the Aggies faced opponents from Utah. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli led the way for the Aggies with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Mathias Gavelin. Junior Duro Opacic went up against Randy Cory, winning 6-4, 6-2. Sophomore Felipe Acosta faced Slava Shainyan, winning the first set, 6-2, but lost the final two sets, 6-7, 3-6. Freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo lost to Dan Little, who is ranked No. 65 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings, 4-6, 1-6. Junior Sergiu Bucur fell to Russell Benkaim in straight sets, 6-7, 3-6, while freshman Mitch Johnson faced Azat Hankuliyev, losing 3-6, 0-6.
In doubles play against Nevada, the duo of Opacic and Acosta defeated Julian Evrard and Delmas N'tcha, 8-2, while Johnson and Buchamuka fell to Matvey Radionov and Benjamin Campi, 8-7. The other duo that competed was Arevalo and Bollipalli, falling short to Kostya Nesterenko and Daniel Dudockin, 8-2.
Action continues for the Aggies on Sunday as they will compete against Nevada in singles play beginning at 10 a.m. MT, followed by Loyola Marymount at 1 p.m., in doubles action.