Utah State men's tennis continued its final fall tournament with a pair of singles wins and a doubles victory on day two at the Loyola Marymount Invitational.

In singles action, the Aggies faced opponents from Utah. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli led the way for the Aggies with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Mathias Gavelin. Junior Duro Opacic went up against Randy Cory, winning 6-4, 6-2. Sophomore Felipe Acosta faced Slava Shainyan, winning the first set, 6-2, but lost the final two sets, 6-7, 3-6. Freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo lost to Dan Little, who is ranked No. 65 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings, 4-6, 1-6. Junior Sergiu Bucur fell to Russell Benkaim in straight sets, 6-7, 3-6, while freshman Mitch Johnson faced Azat Hankuliyev, losing 3-6, 0-6.

In doubles play against Nevada, the duo of Opacic and Acosta defeated Julian Evrard and Delmas N'tcha, 8-2, while Johnson and Buchamuka fell to Matvey Radionov and Benjamin Campi, 8-7. The other duo that competed was Arevalo and Bollipalli, falling short to Kostya Nesterenko and Daniel Dudockin, 8-2.

Action continues for the Aggies on Sunday as they will compete against Nevada in singles play beginning at 10 a.m. MT, followed by Loyola Marymount at 1 p.m., in doubles action.