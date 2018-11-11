SALT LAKE CITY — When Zack Moss was lost for the season with an injury in the middle of the week, following Tyler Huntley’s season-ending injury last week in Tempe, it looked like Utah’s offense was in deep trouble.

What everyone seems to forget is that Armand Shyne once played ahead of Moss when both were first-year players at Utah in 2016. And no one knew this about Jason Shelley – he “doesn’t gets nervous,” he “just plays football.”

It was Shelley and Shyne who led a Ute offensive attack that amassed more than 300 yards in the first half and 494 yards for the game, which Utah hung on to win 32-25 over Oregon Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Shelley, the 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman from Texas, completed 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards without an interception and also ran the ball for 22 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Shyne, a junior from Oakland, making his first start in two years, produced Moss-like numbers in rushing for 174 yards on 26 carries.

“Got to give a lot of credit to Jason Shelley and Armand Shyne,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “Armand rushed for 175 yards and was a huge plus for us, and Jason took care of the football and ran the offense with zero turnovers. For a redshirt freshman in his first career start against a darn good opponent, I’m very proud of what he did.”

Shelley called it a “pretty exciting debut for me” and pointed out that he and Shyne have worked together with the second-team offense all season, “so I feel real comfortable with him.”

Shyne had nearly identical numbers to Moss in 2016 as both ran for around 400 yards, although Shyne actually had a better yards-per-carry average of 4.8 and four touchdowns to two for Moss. However, he went down with a season-ending injury after five games and then missed all of last season with an injury sustained in fall camp.

When asked how he did Saturday, Shyne was understated, saying, “I thought I did pretty decent,” then added, “It felt good — it reminded me of two years ago, so it was pretty nice.”

Without Huntley and Moss, the Utes had to re-tailor their offense a bit, and at first it looked like that meant more Britain Covey. However, after some early catches and rushes, Covey didn’t touch the ball again until midway through the third quarter, when he had one rush and one catch for two yards.

It was surprising that Covey wasn’t involved on two red-zone fails inside the 6-yard line — the first when the Utes ran Shyne three times up the middle and the second from the 1 that went Shyne for no gain, bad snap to Devin Brumfield for a six-yard loss and a four-yard run by Brumfield up the middle. The Utes had to settle for Matt Gay field goals both times, two of six on the day.

Shelley and Shyne came up big in the fourth quarter when Shelley completed three of four passes for 60 yards to set up his own two-yard touchdown run, and then Shyne rushed for 53 yards in five carries when the Utes were trying to pick up some first downs to keep the ball out of the Ducks’ hands.

Shelley was asked about being nervous, leading the Utes on two huge drives in the fourth quarter in his first-ever start. That’s when he said this: “We don’t get nervous, we just play football.”

The offensive line also deserves credit for opening holes all night, particularly on the final, time-killing drive.

“Always in football, it’s next man up,” said tackle Jackson Barton. “I had no doubt, J. Shelley and Armand Shyne were going to find a way."